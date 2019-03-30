Instagram testing new seek bar to skip forward, rewind in videos

Instagram is testing a new seek bar for videos posted on users’ feed, which will allow them to skip forward or rewind in a video. The feature was spotted by developer Jane Manchun Wong, who also posted on Twitter a preview of how it works.

Advertising

Instagram’s new seek bar will reportedly be added on top of a video. It looks like the user can scrub through the bar to skip to the exact part of the video they want to watch or rewind as well. One of the long-awaited features, the seek bar gives the user basic controls over videos.

This essentially means users will be able to skip to the end or any other part of the video on their friend’s feed. They will not be forced to watch the entire video when in reality they are interested in only a part of it.

Notably, Instagram already offers the feature for videos on its IGTV platform. The feature reportedly only works for videos on users’ regular feed and not videos in Stories. Sure, a seek bar for videos is welcoming but is unclear when it will be rolled out for everyone.

Instagram is testing video seekbar pic.twitter.com/gyIZZhrh2y — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 27, 2019

“It’d be a plus if it shows the frame preview while scrubbing through the video. It might cause some performance regressions though, but it’s something to think about UX wise,” Jane wrote in a consecutive tweet.

In other news, Instagram has started testing a new shopping feature, called Checkout, that will let its users buy things they see and like directly through the app. The feature is being tested with retailers including Nike Inc and designer fashion platform Revolve.