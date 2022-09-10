scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Instagram testing new ‘Repost’ button: All you need to know

Instagram's repost feature is set to undergo testing soon. Here's all you need to know about it.

instagram, instagram news,Instagram's Repost feature will let you share your favourite posts with your followers in a more direct way. (Image Source: Reuters)

Instagram will soon let you repost other users’ posts just like the ability to reshare stories. Reposts will allow users to send posts they want to share with their followers directly to their home feeds, instead of sharing shortcuts to these posts on their story.

Reposts would also stick around for as long as you wanted in your profile, unlike story that expires in 24 hours. Social Media analyst Matt Navarra spotted the feature and in a tweet, also reveals that Instagram profiles will also get a ‘Reposts’ tab, where user will be able to check all reposts from a particular user.

The option to repost a post will be found in its share menu, and while sharing a repost, users may also be able to add their own thoughts, similar to the quote tweet feature on Twitter, although this isn’t confirmed yet.

The platform is expected to test the feature soon with a limited number of users, which means it could be a while before you see reposts as a stable feature on most phones.

In other news, Instagram is also set to drastically scale back its shopping features as the platforms shifts focus to e-commerce efforts that directly drive advertising. Instagram’s internal staff was also alerted of the change.

The Instagram shopping page will soon disappear and a simpler, less personalised version of the page will be tested soon. The page is reportedly called ‘Tab Lite’ internally.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 09:59:23 am
Next Story

7-year-old boy ‘kidnapped’ from Pimpri-Chinchwad found murdered

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

I-T took our phones to clone and retrieve data: Oxfam India, IPSMF

I-T took our phones to clone and retrieve data: Oxfam India, IPSMF

Gujarat to Punjab, states want free grains scheme to go on beyond Sept

Gujarat to Punjab, states want free grains scheme to go on beyond Sept

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness
Bollywood Rewind

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief
Delhi Confidential

Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Mental health trauma: Understanding predicament of Indian housewives

Mental health trauma: Understanding predicament of Indian housewives

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

Premium
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Movie Review

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement