Instagram testing new feature to hide Like counts on people’s photos

Instagram is testing a new feature where only the person who has put out a post will see the number of likes on that post. This means the number of times a post has been liked will not be visible to audiences like currently.

The feature was spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who also posted screenshots of Instagram’s new feature, which is being tested as of now. “Instagram is testing hiding like count from audiences,” Wong wrote on Twitter.

Instagram screenshots confirm that the company is testing a feature where only the person who shared a post will see the total number of likes it gets. “We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get,” as per the app.

Instagram seems to be testing the feature as of now and there is no word whether it will make it to the stable version and roll out for everyone.

Instagram is testing hiding like count from audiences, as stated in the app: “We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get” pic.twitter.com/MN7woHowVN — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 18, 2019

In related news, Instagram’s parent company Facebook admitted last week that millions of passwords of Instagram users were stored in plain, readable text format and also accessible to employees. The flaw would have potentially compromised the security of these accounts.

The revelation comes after last month’s report on KrebsonSecurity, which stated that Facebook was storing millions of passwords in plain text. The issue seems to have impacted millions of Instagram users and the company will be notifying these users.