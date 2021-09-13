scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Instagram testing new Favourites feature that will prioritise posts in your feed

Instagram currently has an algorithm that decides what posts to show on the top of your feed. The new feature allows users to select Favourite accounts whose posts you'd like to see first.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 13, 2021 4:37:51 pm
Instagram, Instagram logo, instagram news,The new feature is not to be confused with Instagram’s older Favourites feature that let users set a limited audience to view their posts. (Image Source: AP)

Instagram has been testing a new feature on the platform that will let users see posts from some users before others. The Favourites feature will let you mark other Instagram accounts in your circle as favourites and this will result in their posts taking priority over others in your home feed.

The new feature is not to be confused with Instagram’s older Favourites feature that let users set a limited audience to view their posts. Your newer Instagram posts could then be shared only with these selected users, while others wouldn’t see the same on their feeds.

The newer Favourites feature works differently, allowing you to have more control on what new posts appear on the top of your feed.

Also Read |Instagram to require users to share their birthday: Here’s why

Instagram currently has a fixed algorithm that decides what posts to show on the top of your feed. These could be the most recent and the most shared posts first, along with other elements like how likely you are to engage with a post. The platform detailed the working of its algorithm in its June 2021 blog post.

The new Favourites feature was showcased by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter. Check it out below.

Currently a feature that’s being tested, there is no guarantee if the new Instagram Favourites feature will make it globally or whether it will pick up a few more changes along the way.

As of now, only few users will be able to make use of the Favourites feature. Those eligible will find the options by looking for the Favourites section, placed under the Close Friends section in the menu on their Profile Page.

