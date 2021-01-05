Instagram testing new cleaner Stories layout for desktop users

Instagram will soon be making it easier for desktop users to view Instagram Stories. A new cleaner design for Stories is being tested by the platform exclusively for desktop users. The new layout features a carousel-like setup rather than one single tile per story that engulfs the entire screen.

Users will still be able to navigate through the Stories with the same controls as on the Instagram phone app. You can skip to subsequent Story tiles or go back to previous ones. Alternatively, you can leave the Stories tiles to play themselves out automatically. The new layout, however, makes it easier to track previous and next Stories so you know which stories you just completed and which ones are coming up.

As per a report by Engadget, an Instagram spokesperson has confirmed the test, and the new layout is currently available to a small group of Instagram users on Desktop. However, any details about a wider rollout or whether this new layout is here to stay are not yet out.

Instagram is likely to first collect feedback from the small group of users who already have access to the new Stories layout. Once feedback seems satisfactory and any bugs are ironed out, we may see the new layout make its way to more accounts.

We were able to see the new layout for Stories and can confirm that the layout does feel a lot cleaner than its previous implementation. While Instagram for desktops has been improving over time, the stories tiles felt quite cluttered. The new layout feels a lot more suited to larger screens and will improve the experience for Instagram’s desktop users.