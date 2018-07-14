Instagram testing in-app verification request for blue-tick, rolls out adaptive icon support

Instagram is making its verification process for blue-tick easier by introducing a page to request verification in the Settings menu itself. Instagram is making its verification process for blue-tick easier by introducing a page to request verification in the Settings menu itself.

Instagram has added support for adaptive icon for Android users. The Facebook-owned company is also testing new ways to make it easier for users to apply for verification. Instagram adaptive icons is included in the 55.0.0.0.33 alpha Android update. The update essentially allows the Instagram icon shape to change to what the user’s device support. This means the Instagram icon will not look the same square-shaped on everyone’s device and adapt according to what is supported. The support for adaptive icon might take some time to reach to all devices. Users who want the feature right away can download it from APK Mirror.

Instagram is making its verification process for blue-tick easier by introducing a page to request verification in the Settings menu itself. The feature is already live for Instagram users in Australia on Apple iOS, reports Australian media nine.com. As per the report, Instagram will look for notability, authenticity, uniqueness and completeness in profiles before granting blue tick. The Facebook-owned company is currently testing the feature in Australia and it could be made available for Android users in several weeks.

“This new feature will allow our community the opportunity to apply for verification themselves, and understand the process behind getting verified on Instagram. We believe opening up verification to the public will also work towards safeguarding our community,” Instagram’s strategic partner manager APAC, Nicci Meek, told nine.com.au in a statement.

Also Read: Instagram’s new stickers will now let you ask questions in Stories

Instagram’s ‘Request Verification’ page mentions the platform doe not verify general interest accounts. The accounts that Instagram verify get a verified badge next to their name to indicate the account is “the authentic presence of a major public figure, celebrity or brand.” Those requesting for verification will have to submit full name, username, and a Photo ID.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd