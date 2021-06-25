scorecardresearch
Friday, June 25, 2021
Instagram testing a feature that lets you post photos from desktop

Instagram is working on a feature that lets users post photos and videos from their desktop computers, after more than a decade without the capability.

Updated: June 25, 2021 12:24:52 pm
Facebook Inc.’s Instagram is testing a feature that lets users post photos and videos from their desktop computers, after more than a decade without the capability.

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” said Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

Instagram, founded in 2010, long resisted building a web version of its product because it was intended to be used as people were out taking pictures of their lives with their phones. Now, more of the people posting on Instagram are professionals or influencers, putting up highly edited or produced images and videos, sometimes hours or days after the moment happens.

They’ve been using third-party tools to upload content to Instagram via desktop, and will be “very happy” if Instagram expands its test, said Matt Navarra, a social media consultant who was one of the first to spot the change.

“I suspect Instagram’s decision to add publishing via desktop is part of a much bigger plan for the platform going forward,” Navarra said, as Instagram designs more tools to lure content creators from competitors like TikTok and YouTube.

