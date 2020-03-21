Instagram tests disappearing messages feature, and it looks a lot like Snapchat

Instagram in a statement to CNet confirmed that Wong’s discovery was correct. Instagram in a statement to CNet confirmed that Wong’s discovery was correct.

Instagram according to a Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering specialist is working on a new feature that allows users to send disappearing messages. To recall, this is one of the features that made Snapchat popular in the first place along with its disappearing Stories.

Wong discovered the unreleased feature and made a video that was then posted on Twitter, demonstrating how the feature works. She says that the feature works when Instagram users enter a dark mode messaging window via a Direct message thread, and after the dark mode chat window is closed the message sent in the mode automatically vanishes.

Instagram in a statement to CNet confirmed that Wong’s discovery was correct. It said, “We’re always exploring new features to improve your messaging experience, this feature is still in early development and [we are] not testing externally just yet.”

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Even though Instagram is still beta testing this feature in-house, there is still a workaround that you can use to send disappearing messages to friends. However, this workaround is not perfect and takes some time as you will have to wait for the other person to read your message.

You can do this by sending a user a message and after they have read it, you can long-press on the message and from the options then press ‘Unsend’. This will then make the message vanish from both your and your friends smartphone.

Instagram is working on “🙊 mode” where messages disappear It seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work pic.twitter.com/ZrUZZj0TWo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2020

Instagram and other social media services have been copying features that made Snapchat popular, for some time now, like the 24-hour disappearing story feature.

Twitter in an early press statement said that it is testing a feature that’ll let users post text, photos and video that vanish in 24 hours. This according to the social media platform will encourage people to feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd