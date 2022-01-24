scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
Instagram subscription feature spotted in India, allows users to subscribe to creators

Instagram users can subscribe to their favourite creators via the App Store or Play Store’s in-app purchases

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 24, 2022 3:25:50 pm
The Instagram app is displayed on a computer on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Instagram paid subscription feature has now been spotted in India, that will allow content creators and influencers to charge their followers a monthly fee in exchange for exclusive content. Users who are subscribed to their favourite creators will get a purple badge next to their username, they will also have access to exclusive Instagram live videos and stories.

Officially the feature is only available to a few content creators in the US , but it has been spotted in India as well. Recent screenshots shared by Twitter user Salman Memon, @salman_memon_7, shows the option to now subscribe to certain creators is available to Indian users as well.

Users can subscribe to their favourite creators via the App Store or Play Store’s in-app purchases. The pricing in India has been revealed to be Rs 89, Rs 440 and Rs 890 per month, the pricing in the US is reportedly going to be in the range of $0.99 to $99.99 per month.

For now, Indian creators cannot monetise their followers through the subscription system. But for Indian users, the app does give them the option to subscribe to US-based creators. Users get to see the details of what exclusive content they can get access to through the subscription, like stories and exclusive live videos along with the purple subscriber badge.

Both Instagram and Twitter are building their own version of OnlyFans, an app that allows online creators to publish “exclusive” content that’s only available to their fans, which comes with a subscription payment of some kind.

Earlier in September 2021, Twitter added a new feature called Super Follows, which allows users to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on the platform. With the new feature, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter like sharing bonus tweets to interact authentically with their most engaged followers while also earning money. The Super Follows feature will let a user set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 to monetise bonus and “behind-the-scenes” content for their most engaged followers on Twitter.

