How to use the Instagram Stories Quiz Sticker on iPhone, Android smartphone

Instagram has introduced a new interactive Quiz sticker feature in its Stories, which allows the users to ask multiple choice questions to their followers. Users can give a name to their quiz, add up to four (or as few as two) possible answers and customize the color of their quiz. The new Quiz sticker feature is available to all iOS and Android users.

How to use Instagram Quiz Sticker feature

To use the new Instagram sticker, the users will have to click on the Stickers tab on the top of the interface once they click or select a photo. Among the list of stickers, there is a Quiz option in the tray. Click on it and type the quiz question in the text bar, below that the list of options need to be written one by one. Up to four options can be added here.

Users will also need to mark the correct answer as the followers will be informed if they have selected the right answer. Instagram also lets the users edit the quiz sticker with different colour options such as pink, purple, green, red, orange and more. Once the quiz is posted in the stories, users can check answers which are selected by their followers. The answers remain there with the user even after the story expires.

Starting today, you can use the new quiz sticker in Stories to ask your friends and followers a multiple-choice question. See how well your friends know you. 🤔🙃 pic.twitter.com/a6y1PaOnSY — Instagram (@instagram) April 23, 2019

Off late, Instagram has been testing many new things, the social media platform is testing a new feature where only the person who has put out a post will see the number of likes on that post. Recently, the company introduced a special sticker on its platform to promote voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 among its users.