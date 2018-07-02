Instagram Stories might feature as permanent top bar; allow users to pose questions

Instagram seems to be testing a couple of new features, relating to Stories. Instagram seems to be testing a couple of new features, relating to Stories.

Instagram seems to be testing a couple of new features related to Stories, which is now one of the most popular features of the app One of these, is a sticky top bar that shows the most recent or important Stories from a user’s friend list even while a user is scrolling the News Feed. The ‘sticky’ Stories bar was first spotted by The Verge. The other feature being tested is a question bar, reported by AndroidPolice, is one that will allow users to ask/answer questions on their Stories.

According to The Verge, the Stories tab on Instagram appears like the Stories tab at the top of the Facebook app’s News feed screen. The difference, though, is that Instagram plans to persist with the tab of Stories, to allow users to get easy access to the feature. This comes as the company recently confirmed that over 400 million people use Instagram Stories daily. When contacted by The Verge, an Instagram spokesperson confirmed testing features, without specifying which ones were being developed.

In addition, AndroidPolice obtained information from a reader over the question bar on Stories. As per the screenshot shared, a question tab can be appearing at the bottom of the Stories screen. It seems like the photo-sharing app will now allow users to ask specific questions about Stories, and respond to queries on their own Stories.

As a part of these trials, Instagram users will be able to now ask open-ended questions, in addition to the already existing emojis sliders, as well as the yes/no polls. This feature shows up with ‘Roast Me’ written over the question text box, so users could scrutinise others over their Stories.

These additions come in the heels of Instagram allowing users to record soundtracks onto Stories. Recently, Instagram has created IGTV, a stand-alone app that plays vertical video content, as well as Instagram Lite, that has a file size of 573KB.

