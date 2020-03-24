Instagram introduces “stay at home” and “ghar pe raho” stickers: How to use

Instagram introduces “stay at home” and “ghar pe raho” stickers: How to add to the story Instagram introduces “stay at home” and “ghar pe raho” stickers: How to add to the story

After WhatsApp and Messenger Facebook-owned photo-sharing application Instagram now introduces new stickers to spread the message of staying at home. The new Instagram stickers are already available to all Android and iOS users. For the Indian users, Instagram has created a stay home sticker in Hindi that states “ghar pe raho”. The stickers are available in English and Hindi language only.

How to add these stickers to Instagram story?

Users must first update the Instagram app by heading over to the Apple App store or Google Play store. If the phone is connected to a stable WiFi network the app will get connected automatically.

After upgrading to the latest update open the Instagram app and click on the stories section at the top left corner of the phone screen.

Users will then need to swipe to the Instagram camera and take a photo. You can also upload a picture that has already been clicked from the photo gallery. The process is similar to uploading regular Instagram stories.

After uploading/clicking a photo, users will then need to swipe up the sticker icon and find the sticker in the sticker tray. Notably, for everyone to find the stay at home sticker easily Instagram has by default placed it at first.

The default option will be the sticker with the text “Stay Home,” but when you can tap on the sticker, and toggle to a non-text version. As mentioned the stay at home sticker is available in two languages Hindi and English.

After uploading the photo to Instagram Stories users will be able to see a “Stay Home” story at the front of stories bar when other friends post a story with the “Stay Home” sticker.

Users can simply tap the “Stay Home” story to see how friends are staying safe at home during COVID-19.

Facebook and Instagram are supporting the global public health community’s work to keep people safe and informed. They have taken steps to make sure users have access to accurate information, stop misinformation and harmful content, and support global health experts, local governments, businesses and communities.

Tara Bedi, Public Policy Manager, Instagram said, “Keeping our community safe and informed is our top priority and we’re doing a number of things to encourage safe and responsible behaviour. We’re seeing the Instagram community rallying for everyone around them by sharing their passions, and keeping everyone engaged and entertained. To support those efforts and to serve as a simple reminder to stay at home, we’re launching this ‘Stay Home’ sticker today, available in English and Hindi.”

