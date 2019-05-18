Instagram shutting down its Direct app in the coming month

Instagram is officially shutting down its stand-alone Direct app that it launched as a test in six countries in December 2017. Social media commentator Matt Navarra posted on Twitter screenshots from the Direct app with a message that says it will no longer be supported.

Instagram Direct will be shut down in the coming month and the conversations will be automatically moved to the Direct tab within the Instagram app. “In the coming month, we’ll no longer be supporting the Direct app. Your conversations will automatically move over to Instagram so you don’t need to do anything,” the notification reads.

Instagram Direct opens to the camera a way similar to Snapchat and the app offers Snapchat-styled filters as well. Direct app, which is available for Android and iOS was among the company’s initial attempts to bring Snapchat-like features on its platform. Now, of course, it has borrowed several features from Snapchat, out of which Stories is the most popular.

Instagram Direct app was launched in Chile, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Turkey and Uruguay. The inbox disappeared from the Instagram app for users who installed the app. The inbox messages could only be accessed in the Direct app.

Confirmed: Instagram is killing its standalone Direct Messaging app pic.twitter.com/owt2gXtfCE — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 16, 2019

Facebook announced privacy-focused changes for its products at the company’s F8 developer conference earlier this month. Changes for Instagram include an option to shop directly from creators without leaving the app, new donation stickers in Stories, as well as Create Mode.

Instagram’s donation sticker will let users create a fundraiser and 100 per cent of the money raised will go to the nonprofit that is being supported, says Facebook. The feature is limited to the US market as of now. Meanwhile, Create Mode for camera will give users a way to create a Story without a photo or video using popular creative tools like effects and interactive stickers.