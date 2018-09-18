Instagram announces shopping-oriented features for Stories and Explore

Instagram has announced two new features that will improve on the current shopping experience. Instagram has announced two new features that will improve on the current shopping experience.

Instagram has announced two new features that will improve on the current shopping experience. In a blog post, the photo-sharing platform confirmed the features: Shopping in Stories, and Shopping in Explore, that will be available for Android and iOS. While the shopping feature for Stories has been enhanced, Instagram has also expanded this ability in the platform’s Explore section.

As per the latest update, ‘Shopping in Stories’ will be expanded further, and the feature will be available for Instagram in 46 countries. Within this feature, users will be interact more with products from their favourite brands.

If a user finds likeable products from behind-the-scene Stories posted by a business, he/she can click/tap on a particular product to learn more details. Instagram explains that one-third of the 400 million accounts using Stories are those of businesses, and the new feature will deepen the contact between merchants and consumers on the platform.

The newest Instagram feature, ‘Shopping in Explore’, will offer a personalised Shopping channel as part of the Explore section. This adds to the topic channels feature, also launched in June, and will give another mode for consumers to search for products from their favourite brands.

The ‘Shopping in Explore’ feature will be rolled out globally, starting from today. Of course, users will need to upgrade to the latest version of Instagram.

Also read: Instagram rolls out ’emoji shortcut’ feature for Android, iOS

Recently, the photo-sharing platform had rolled out the ‘Emoji Shortcut’ feature, that will allow users to respond to posts with their favourite emojis, without the need to scroll through the keyboard.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd