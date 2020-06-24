Instagram now allows creators to set up shop on platform: Here’s how it will work

Instagram announces new commerce eligibility requirements. (Image: Instagram) Instagram announces new commerce eligibility requirements. (Image: Instagram)

Instagram had announced the introduction of shops on its platform last month to help businesses sell online during the Covid-19 crisis. The photo-sharing platform has now expanded the Instagram Shopping to more businesses and creators that want to connect with shoppers and sell their merchandise on the platform.

“Whether you are a candle business making a foray into e-commerce, a musician selling merch or a food blogger expanding into your own cookware line, any eligible business or creator account with at least one eligible product can use shopping tags to drive people to their website to make a purchase,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram also announced new commerce eligibility requirements for the Instagram Shopping experience that will go into effect on July 9, 2020. Instagram says that it will provide greater transparency for people and businesses along with a more trusted shopping experience.

“With this new policy, businesses must tag products on Instagram from a single website that they own and sell from, so that people have a consistent and trusted shopping experience,” Instagram said.

“When businesses sign up for Instagram Shopping, they will be notified as soon as they are approved and ready to start tagging products. If a business is not approved, we offer a clear reason so they can take the necessary action or appeal,” it added.

Instagram also said that new business will go through their updated onboarding flow to start selling on Instagram. The existing businesses will be receiving in-app notification “in the coming weeks” with instructions to help them comply with the new rules.

Facebook’s Business Help Centre lists down additional requirements for the business and creators to set up their shop on Instagram apart from the Merchant Agreement and Commerce Policies. These include having an Instagram Business account, having a connected Facebook page, have their business account connected to a Facebook catalogue, and they must primarily sell physical goods.

