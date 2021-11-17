Instagram rolls out paid badges feature for creators: Here’s everything you need to know

Instagram is officially rolling out its new Badges feature for creators. The new feature is designed to help creators earn money from their fans. Now, users can purchase the badges to attend live streams on the social media platform.

This is not a new feature and the social media giant has been testing it for quite some time. It was previously visible to select users and Instagram is now expanding the availability of Badges to all eligible creators in the US. Users over 18 years of age with more than 10,000 followers will be able to use this feature. The company first launched Badges in May 2020 and then expanded to around 50,000 creators, as per Engadget.

The new Badges feature is currently only available in the US. It is available in different levels, including $0.99, $1.99 and $4.99. Each level shows up as one, two, or three hearts on the app. Instagram has asserted that it won’t take a cut of any revenue that creators will earn, but this will be only until 2023. Although Apple or Google might take a 30 percent fee for in-app purchases, as per the help page published by Instagram.

Users with a creator or business account can use this feature and they will also be required to accept some of Instagram’s policies and guidelines. These also include its Partner Monetization Policies, Content Monetization Policies, and Community Guidelines. The eligible users will be able to use the “Set Up Badges,” feature, which is visible in the “Profile” section. There is also a “Professional Dashboard,” which will help offer creators a look at their growth and reach.

But what are the benefits of purchasing badges?

The FAQ page of Instagram says that if a user purchases multiple badges during an Instagram live, then their questions will be highlighted on the top. It should be noted that after submitting a question for a creator, you cannot edit or delete it. The creator may even pin your comments and everyone who is watching the live stream will be able to see your name, your badges and your comment for as long as the creator chooses during the live.

Instagram notes that “only one comment can be pinned by a creator at a time.” The creator will also get notifications if a viewer manages to reach special support levels for their channel. Once you purchase a badge during an Instagram live, Instagram will send you a thanks notification with celebratory heart icons.

“If you purchase three or more badges during an Instagram live, you will receive a thanks notification and your profile photo will glow in the comments during that live video.”

If certain users consecutively purchase badges over three separate lives, then creators will get to know about their loyal supports. Those who will purchase multiple badges during an Instagram live, the app will display the number of badges they purchased in the heart icon.

The platform basically displays a special heart emoji, which appears for you within the comments section of the live video. Once a user purchases a badge, it will be visible next to all your comments during the live video. You are also featured on a ‘supporter’ list that the creator of the live video can view for up to 90 days.