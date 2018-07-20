Instagram rolls out green-dot to show when users are online, here’s how to disable

Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will tell users when their friends are online. Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will tell users when their friends are online.

Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will tell users when their friends are online. The platform will now put a green dot next to profile pictures of their friends as well as people they follow to indicate they are online. The green dot, similar to the green dot on Messenger, will appear in Direct and also while sharing posts via Direct. There is option to disable the green dot, which can be accessed from Settings menu on the app.

In addition, Instagram will also show recent activity status of users with timestamps such as ‘Active 10m ago’, ‘Active yesterday’, and more. To disable green dot, one will need to open ‘Activity Status’ toggle from the Settings menu. People who disable green dot for their own account will not be able to see activity status of others as well.

“DMing friends and connecting over the content you love is more fun when you know your friends are there to see it. This update gives you the ability to have more of those realtime conversations while giving you the control to hide your status altogether,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram is reportedly working on a non-SMS, two-factor authentication system that would work with security apps like Google Authenticator. The two-factor authentication system will generate a special login code in case of theft or hacking. The Facebook-owned company recently added support for adaptive icon for Android users and the feature is included in the 55.0.0.0.33 alpha Android update. The update allows the Instagram icon shape to change to what the user’s device support.

