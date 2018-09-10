Instagram rolls out ’emoji shortcut’ feature for Android, iOS

Instagram has rolled out an ’emojis shortcut’ feature to Android and iOS. Instagram has rolled out an ’emojis shortcut’ feature to Android and iOS.

Instagram has rolled out a ’emojis shortcut’ feature to Android and iOS. This feature will let users select from their favourite emojis without the need to scroll through the emoji keyboard. The ’emoji shortcut’ feature has been tested since May, and the new feature has gone live on the photo-sharing app.

Instagram users will now be able to find this option in action when they begin to comment on individual posts. When the keyboard pops up, as a user begins to type in a comment, the ’emoji shortcut’ will appear over the comment bar itself.

Through the option, users will find their most-used emojis at the top, so that comment time can be shortened greatly. The feature, though, will not appear when a user comments on his/her own posts, or for Instagram Stories.

That feeling when your favorite emojis are right in front of you 🙌😍 pic.twitter.com/QPF8eGc5yD — Instagram (@instagram) September 6, 2018

Facebook-owned Instagram has always taken emojis seriously, as per Endgaget. They had previously reported that the photo-sharing app, with more than 1 billion users worldwide, had started bringing out emoji-based features in 2015, after conducting research on their use in texting.

Rival Snapchat, on the other hand, makes use of Bitmoji, to achieve the same goal.

Recently, the platform had announced guidelines for parents to ensure safety of their children on Instagram. While explaining the basic functions of the app, it also provides tools that parents can use for tracking.

