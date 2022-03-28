Instagram reportedly testing image and voice replies for Stories, sharing posts with QR codes

Instagram is reportedly testing a feature that would allow users to reply to Stories with an image or a voice message, according to a tweet from software developer Alessandro Paluzzi. In a separate tweet, Paluzzi added that Instagram is also working on a feature that would allow users to share posts using a QR code.

The screenshots shared by Paluzzi show the familiar message box where you can reply to users’ stories but with a change: one screenshot features an image icon and another features a mic icon along with the “GIF” icon that was already present. Presumably, users can tap on these icons to reply to Stories with either an image or a voice message.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with images 👀 pic.twitter.com/1mpaDstcZw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

In February, the platform had rolled out a feature that allowed users to like other users’ Stories without reacting to it in the form of a DM. Until then, the only way to react to a story was to send a direct message to the user in the text box that appears at the bottom of stories (or using pre-set emojis, GIFS or stickers, which gave the same result). The new ‘private Story likes’ can be viewed by the user who received them in the story views section of the app.

The rumoured new image reply feature will complement the existing features and give more options to users who want to reply to Stories in creative ways. These features also fit well into Instagram’s long-term agenda to pivot away from being just a photo-sharing app.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, spoke about the company’s priorities in a video shared on his Twitter in June 2021. In the video, he emphasised the four key areas where Instagram is focusing: creators, video, shopping and messaging.

Changes are coming to video on Instagram 📺 At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

The rumoured voice reply and image reply features will tie in well with Instagram’s push towards encouraging more creators, video content and messaging on the platform.