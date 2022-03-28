scorecardresearch
Instagram reportedly testing image and voice replies for Stories, sharing posts with QR codes

The screenshots shared by software developer Alessandro Paluzzi show the familiar message box where you can reply to users’ Stories but with a change: one screenshot features an image icon and mic icon.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2022 1:57:23 pm
The rumoured voice reply and image reply features would tie in well with Instagram’s push towards encouraging more creators, video content and messaging on the platform. (File photo)

Instagram is reportedly testing a feature that would allow users to reply to Stories with an image or a voice message, according to a tweet from software developer Alessandro Paluzzi. In a separate tweet, Paluzzi added that Instagram is also working on a feature that would allow users to share posts using a QR code.

The screenshots shared by Paluzzi show the familiar message box where you can reply to users’ stories but with a change: one screenshot features an image icon and another features a mic icon along with the “GIF” icon that was already present. Presumably, users can tap on these icons to reply to Stories with either an image or a voice message.

In February, the platform had rolled out a feature that allowed users to like other users’ Stories without reacting to it in the form of a DM. Until then, the only way to react to a story was to send a direct message to the user in the text box that appears at the bottom of stories (or using pre-set emojis, GIFS or stickers, which gave the same result). The new ‘private Story likes’ can be viewed by the user who received them in the story views section of the app.

Also Read |Instagram ‘is no longer a photo-sharing app’; will focus on creators, video

The rumoured new image reply feature will complement the existing features and give more options to users who want to reply to Stories in creative ways. These features also fit well into Instagram’s long-term agenda to pivot away from being just a photo-sharing app.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, spoke about the company’s priorities in a video shared on his Twitter in June 2021. In the video, he emphasised the four key areas where Instagram is focusing: creators, video, shopping and messaging.

The rumoured voice reply and image reply features will tie in well with Instagram’s push towards encouraging more creators, video content and messaging on the platform.

