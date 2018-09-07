Instagram releases parent guide for children’s safety on its platform

Instagram’s parent guide is comprised of the basics of the app in addition to a description of tools. It also offers some insights on how parents and guardians can have a dialogue with their children about using Instagram. Instagram’s parent guide is comprised of the basics of the app in addition to a description of tools. It also offers some insights on how parents and guardians can have a dialogue with their children about using Instagram.

Instagram has come up with a parent guide to help them ensure safety of their children on its network. With this new initiative, Instagram claims to focus primarily on managing privacy, interactions and time when using the platform. Instagram’s parent guide is comprised of the basics of the app in addition to a description of tools. It also offers some insights on how parents and guardians can have a dialogue with their children and teenagers about using Instagram.

The discussion guide for parents is the result of Instagram’s joint operation with education and social media expert, Ana Homayoun, says the company. The discussion guide is aimed at providing parents and guardians with information about how teens use Instagram. The guide can help parents ensure their children use the app in a positive way.

Instagram is expected to bring more safety tools in the future. The Facebook-owned app is betting big on tools like comment controls, the ability to report unwanted interactions to help users stay safe and positive on the platform.

Commenting on this initiative, Marne Levine, Chief Operating Officer of Instagram, had this to say: “I work at Instagram, and I’m also a parent. That’s the lens I bring into the office each day, just like many other parents who work here. We know the social media landscape will continue to change, and we’re committed to being here every step of the way to make sure parents and their teens have the tools they need to make the choices that are right for them.”

