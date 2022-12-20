Instagram’s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, musician Shubh dominate in India

Instagram-parent Meta released its annual report on top trends on its platform with a focus on Reels. The report highlights a growing interest in cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav and musicians like Shubh. According to Meta, Virat Kohli continues to be the most popular hashtag used in Instagram Reels but there is a growing interest in Suryakumar Yadav. Sports is a growing area of interest among users with the recently concluded with users posting about the FIFA World Cup and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup that happened this year. More than one million reels related to the ICC T20 World Cup were created by users in India.

Reels creators have also grown to fancy musician Shubh as the artist’s hashtag has surged in popularity in 2022. It is not just cricketers and musicians that found popularity on the platform as users shared their interest in movies and series like Bhediya, Family Guy, Ek Villain Returns, Naagin 6, Vikram, Mismatches Season 2 and Pathaan.

Indian music viral on Reels

According to the report, 15 of the 20 most-used songs on Instagram reels globally were produced by Indian artists. This list of top songs includes Srivalli sung by Javed Ali, Baarish Main Tum by Neha Kakkar, Kesariya by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, Gypsy by GD Kaur and the KGF 2 theme songs. Retro tracks like Tumsa Koi Pyaara and original audio like Kacha Badam also made the list.

AR filters and “Add yours” stories

Instagram users made extensive use of various augmented reality filters and effects on the platform to create Reels. There was also a growing trend of users creating stories with the “add yours” sticker, encouraging other users to post similar images. For example, users could upload a picture of a sunset with an “add yours” sticker with a prompt asking other users to upload stories with sunset images from their gallery. Users viewing the story can click on the button to create their own story with similar images.