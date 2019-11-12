Instagram Reels to take on TikTok, currently only available in Brazil

Instagram has launched a new video-music remix feature, called Instagram Reels, to take on rival ByteDance’s TikTok. It lets people make 15-second video clips with background music and share them to their Stories. The company has also added a new Top Reels section to its Explore tab.

Instagram has added a huge catalogue of music to its platform using which creators can then use to create Reels. Creators can also borrow the audio from anyone’s else video to create a remix of their meme or joke.

Instagram Reels is currently been made available only in Brazil. It is called as Cenas there and is currently available on both iOS and Android. With Reels, Instagram isn’t following its parent company’s path of launching Lasso as a separate app, instead, it will be leveraging its already huge subscriber base to grow the feature.

To use Instagram’s new Reels feature users will have to find it in the Instagram Stories shutter modes tray next to Boomerang and Super-Zoom. After enabling it, they can record in silence, borrow the audio of another video or have a background song play.

The company will also offer users some audio snippets, teaching them how to poach audio for their remixes, make Reels and much more.

With Reels, the company will also add some editing tools like timed captions, ghost overlay and more. However, as of now, Reels lacks some of the video filters and special effects seen in TikTok. But we can expect them to show up soon.