Instagram Reels: How to use Voice Effects and Text to Speech features

Instagram has rolled out two new features that are similar to the popular short video app, TikTok. The company has announced via its community page that those who create Reels on Instagram will now be able to use the newly added audio tools. These are called Text to Speech and Voice Effects that will offer content creators more options to create creative Reels.

The latest “Text to Speech” feature allows all the creators to use an artificial voice to read the text that they type on a video if they don’t want to use their own voice. The social media platform is now also offering a “Voice Effects” tool that one can use to modify the audio and voiceover in Instagram Reels. Both the features are already available on TikTok and as this platform is not available in India, people will now be able to use its popular audio tools.

The “Text to Speech” is easily accessible and users don’t need to go through a complicated process. One can access it through the text tool, which is visible while creating Reels. The feature is basically for those who want an auto-generated voice to loudly read the text they add to Reels. Here’s a quick look at how you can use the “Text to Speech” feature and access the Voice Effects option to add an artificial voice to any video.

Instagram Reels: How to use “Text to Speech” feature

Step 1: First, you need to open Reels Camera on Instagram and record a video or upload via the Gallery app.

Step 2: Now, just use the Text tool to add text to the video.

Step 3: You will notice the text bubble, which you need to tap on. After that, just select “Text to Speech” from the three-dotted menu.

Step 4: Users will see two options, including Voice 1 and Voice 2. One just needs to select any one and tap on Post.

Instagram Reels: How to use Voice Effects

Instagram is currently offering a total of five-voice effect options, which one can use to use an artificial voice on a video. These include announcer, helium, giant, robot, and vocalist.

For this, you first need to record a Reel and then tap on the music note to open the audio mixer. You will see the Effects menu, where you can select a voice effect if you want to use different voices on your Instagram Reel. The feature is available for iOS and Android platforms.