Instagram Reels length limit expanded: All you need to know

Instagram has expanded the length of the Reels, so users will be able to make longer videos. The company has announced the new update via its Twitter handle. As per the latest tweet of the social media giant, Instagram Reels video length has been increased to 60 seconds.

Previously, Instagram allowed users to make 15-second or 30-second video length limits, and now you also have a 60-second option. Instagram’s rival TikTok just recently expanded its video limit to three minutes to offer users an option to make slightly longer and better videos.

Instagram has also announced that it is bringing new protections for teenage users by defaulting them into private accounts to make it harder for potentially suspicious accounts to find young users on the platform. So, starting this week, everyone who is under 16 years old (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private account when they join Instagram.

Reels. up to 60 secs. starting today. pic.twitter.com/pKWIqtoXU2 — Instagram (@instagram) July 27, 2021

The company is also limiting the options advertisers have to reach young people with ads. Starting in a few weeks, Instagram only allow advertisers to target ads to people under 18 (or older in certain countries) based on their age, gender and location.

Besides, the company is reportedly working on a “Bonuses” feature, which is said to allow the creators to earn money by making Reels. The feature was spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi. One of the screenshots shared by the developer confirmed that the “Bonuses” option will not be available for regular users. The screenshots also suggested that the creators will get paid whenever they upload new Reels.