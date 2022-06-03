Instagram Reels get new 90-second time-limit, other features

Instagram has been adding new features time and time again to compete with rival short-format video apps such as TikTok and Snapchat. The Meta-owned platform has now rolled out longer Reels, Reel templates and more.

Instagram Reels can now be 90 seconds long instead of the previous 60 seconds. While the new feature still doesn’t allow Reels to be as long as TikToks which can now be as long as 10 minutes long, it still is a step towards longer short-format videos. Such videos are seemingly becoming more popular, especially among creators.

Instagram also announced a number of other features that make Reels easier to use. These include templates, interactive stickers, fresh sound effects and the ability to import your own audio.

Fresh sound effects now include effects like air horns, crickets, drums and other sounds that users can now use in their Reels. Meanwhile, the import audio feature lets users add commentary or background noise from any video that is at least five seconds long.

With interactive stickers, users can make their Reels more interesting. Interactive elements include Polls, Quiz and an emoji slider where viewers can slide to show much they liked or disliked a video (along with a number of other emoji).

With templates, users can use another Reel as a template to create a new one. The feature lets you pre-load the audio and clip placeholders from the original Reel. All users need to do now is add in their own unique clips.