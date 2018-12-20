Instagram adds ‘Q&A Live’ feature; offers music suggestions, countdown sticker in Stories

Instagram has confirmed adding new features to its ‘Live’ mode, as well as in ‘Stories’. While the former will now come with a Q&A sticker in ‘Live’, users will also be able to consider music suggestions in ‘Stories’, as well as countdown stickers for upcoming ‘Moments’.

Through the Facebook-owned platform, users will now be able to send questions to their favourite contacts, including celebrities, during a ‘Live’ broadcast. Currently, the questions sticker consists of a list of ‘How-tos’, that can be shared onto other users’ Stories.

Depending on their profession, possible questions could range from ‘How to get the holiday makeup look’ to ‘How to score the perfect last-minute goal’.

Once a users spots a question on any of their Stories, he/she can choose to ‘Go Live’ in order to answer. This will pop as ‘Q&A’ in the Stories tray, from where users can join the Live video, and identify the question being answered.

For those going Live, Instagram will also allow users to share photos and videos as part of the answer, to make the conversation more interactive.

Through the ‘Question’ sticker on Stories, users can also choose to answer through song recommendations that describe their mood. This option can be accessed from the music icon that shows up besides this sticker. While the music plays, the photos/videos in Stories will react to the beats and sounds within these songs.

Besides this, Instagram users can select a new ‘countdown’ sticker, that will enable them to zero in on an upcoming event or important day. Through this sticker, one can select the name of the event, along with its date/time, and sticker effects. Other users can follow this event, or share it onto their own Stories, by tapping on it.