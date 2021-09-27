scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Instagram puts kids version of app on hold

U.S. lawmakers and advocacy groups have opposed the launch of "Instagram Kids". Here's all you need to know.

By: Reuters |
September 27, 2021 7:09:24 pm
Instagram, Instagram logo,"We believe building 'Instagram Kids' is the right thing to do, but we're pausing the work," Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram is pausing work on a version for children younger than 13, called “Instagram Kids”, the Facebook Inc-owned photo sharing app said on Monday.

U.S. lawmakers and advocacy groups have opposed the launch of “Instagram Kids”, urging the social media giant to drop its plans and stating that it had failed to “make meaningful commitments to protecting kids online.”

“We believe building ‘Instagram Kids’ is the right thing to do, but we’re pausing the work,” Instagram said in a blog post, adding it would continue building on its parental supervision tools.

“The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today.”

