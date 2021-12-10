scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Instagram Playback 2021 feature: How to see, share, and tweak

Instagram Playback 2021 feature is now out: Here's all you need to know about the Instagram Playback feature and how to use it to relive your top stories of 2021.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 10, 2021 9:59:05 am
Instagram, Instagram Playback feature,Check out the new Instagram playback feature and how you can use it. (Image Source: Instagram)

Instagram is the latest social media platform to jump in on the year-in-review trend. The app has now announced Playback, a new feature that lets users relive their stories from the last 12 months. Instagram Playback will select 10 stories for each user from the archive of stories that they posted over the year. Users can, however, edit these stories and add/remove some of them to customise the list as per their liking.

Also Read |Instagram now lets you customise text, colour for Link Stickers in stories

After customisaing, the Playback can then be shared with your friends via your story. The feature is expected to be popular among Instagram users who will get a chance to re-share their top stories from the past year.

How to share your Instagram Playback?

Instagram users will see a message on the top of their feed inviting them to check out their Playback. You can enter the Playback customisation page from here and follow the on-screen instructions to get your own Playback ready. Check out the images below.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Users can choose a maximum of 10 stories for their 2021 playback. Users can also add links, stickers, etc to these older Stories.

Instagram, Instagram Playback feature, Here’s how you can share your own Instagram Playback. (Express Photo)

This is not the first time Instagram has rolled out a feature targeted at an end-of-the-year compilation. The app’s top-nine photo grid was a very popular addition to the platform when it rolled out years ago. However, Instagram has since, decided against including the feature officially in the subsequent years.

This lead to a lot of users turning to third-party apps to create their own Instagram top-nine photo grids, however, at the cost of sharing their data with these apps. These apps often created grids with watermarks that users could not get rid of.

With the new Instagram Playback feature, the platform has finally brought back a version of the top-nine feature. However, it is for stories this time around and not posts. The Playback feature is also a limited-time addition, and will likely disappear by the end of the year.

