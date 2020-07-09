Instagram tips: How to pin comments

To use the pinned comments feature, users can simply swipe on a comment they want to pin, from right to left. (Image: Instagram) To use the pinned comments feature, users can simply swipe on a comment they want to pin, from right to left. (Image: Instagram)

Instagram has started rolling out pinned comments feature, which allows users to pin up to three comments on top of the posts. With the help of this feature, the company believes it will help users in controlling the tone of responses on a post, while at the same time, moderate abusive or negative comments.

Instagram made the launch announcement on July 7 for the new pinned comments feature on Twitter. To get the feature, users need to update the Instagram app on their phones from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌 That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020

To use the pinned comments feature, users can simply swipe on a comment they want to pin, from right to left. On doing so, new options will pop up asking them if they want to reply, report or delete the comment. Now a new pushpin icon will also populate the list and on pressing that the comment will be pinned to the top.

To recall, Instagram started testing the pinned comments tool back in May as a tool to combat cyber-bullying. During the same time, it was testing other cyber-bullying combat features like the ability for users to delete comments in bulk and more. The bulk comments deleting option is already available to users.

Instagram users can now delete up to 25 comments in one go. Users can also block or restrict accounts in bulk.

In related news, Instagram just announced that it is now testing a new short-form video-sharing feature called Reels in India. The new feature is quite similar to TikTok, which was recently banned in the country. It allows users to record, edit and post 15-second videos using several in-app tools.

