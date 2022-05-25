Instagram Outage: Instagram goes down for some as users left unable to login, refresh feed

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is reportedly facing an outage. Multiple users have taken to Twitter to confirm that Instagram is not working for them. Some users have reported feeds not refreshing while others have simply not been able to login to the app.

DownDetector confirms that multiple reports of the service not working have come in since 9:45 am on Tuesday, May 25. As of writing this story, the issue seems to persist as the number of reports has only gone up since. Reports have come in from cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and many other cities.

However, unlike some previous outages, the app is not completely down for every user. Indianexpress.com confirmed that some users are able to login to their accounts as well as refresh their feeds and open up new profiles.

Instagram is yet to acknowledge the issue and there is no official statement on the same yet.

Many users across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have reported issues with Instagram. (Image Source: DownDetector)

The platform also faced multiple similar outages in recent ones including one that took place last month on the night of Tuesday, April 19. During the outage that lasted for a couple of hours, users took to Twitter to report the issue, and soon the app went back to working for everyone.

Just like the current outage, the April 19 outage did not affect all users.

This story is currently being developed.