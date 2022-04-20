Instagram outage: Instagram feed stops working for users, stories not affected

Instagram is facing some issues for many users across the country and globally it would appear. As per DownDetector, the app is having issues readying profile pages and the home feed for a number of users. However, preloaded posts and stories seem to be working fine for users.

indianexpress.com also experienced issues with some profiles loading. The problem is still affecting users at the time of writing this story.

DownDetector reports a sudden spike of users reporting issues with Instagram at around 10:40pm IST. (Image Source: DownDetector) DownDetector reports a sudden spike of users reporting issues with Instagram at around 10:40pm IST. (Image Source: DownDetector)

Issues with the app reportedly began at around 10:40pm IST, and since then, only more people have reported problems with the app. As of 11:30pm IST, outages have been reported in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and others.

Here’s how affected people are seeing Instagram profiles right now. (Express Photo) Here’s how affected people are seeing Instagram profiles right now. (Express Photo)

Instagram has yet to confirm an outage for the platform. However, some users on Twitter have already begun reporting the outage.

An exact cause for the outage is not yet known. However, unlike some recent outages faced by social media platforms like Twitter, the current Instagram outage is apparently not affecting all users.

More official information is expected soon.

A similar outage affected many Google Maps users last month on March 18. The weekend outage left many unable to navigate back home after their weekend social plans.

This story is developing.