Instagram on iOS, Android 10 gets Dark Mode: Here’s how to activate

Dark Mode is the new trend when it comes to user interface on smartphones, and iOS 13 and Android 10 have both added this in settings. When a user implements Dark mode or Night mode on their phone, the interface turn dark, which is supposed to be better for your eyes and your phone’s battery life as well. The latest app to get dark mode is Instagram on both iOS 13 and Android 10.

Thee company has pushed out a new update, version 114.0, which activates dark mode on the app, when the feature is activated in the iPhone’s settings. On Android 10 we were unable to see an update or the Dark mode, but according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri it is rolling out for Android 10 as well.

So if you have the Dark Theme set up on your iPhone on iOS 13, the new version of Instagram will also go dark automatically. Users need to update to the latest version in order to get the new feature.

Here is how to activate Instagram’s Dark Mode on iOS 13

Update to the latest version of Instagram on the App Store.

Then enable Dark Mode on your iPhone’s system wide settings. For this, make sure you are on iOS 13.

In iOS 13, go to Settings app, then Display and Brightness and choose the Dark option.

Now, open the Instagram app (make sure it is latest version) and you will see that the background has turned dark.

In the new user interface on Instagram, the familiar white background is replaced by the dark one across the entire app. This goes for the profile page, the explore tab, and Direct Messages. Instagram by default adjusts to Dark mode based on your system’s settings.

When will Instagram’s dark mode be available on Android?

Dark Mode on Android 10 is also available. This will work similar to how it does on iOS 13. If you have the latest version of Instagram and your phone is on Android 10, activating Dark theme across the phone will turn on the feature on Instagram as well.

When will WhatsApp get Dark Mode?

WhatsApp is another popular app for which the Dark Mode has long been rumoured and we have seen plenty of leaks around it. However, there’s no word on when the company plans to roll it out for iOS and Android users.