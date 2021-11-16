scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Instagram now need you to take video selfies for identity verification

The screenshots show that the new identity verification process will help Instagram understand if a certain user is a real person or not.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
November 16, 2021 1:52:43 pm
Instagram is now started asking for video selfies for identity verification, as per the screenshots shared by the social media consultant Matt Navara. The move could be an attempt to reduce the number of fake profiles and spam accounts on the social media platform.

The screenshots show that the new identity verification process will help Instagram understand if a certain user is a real person or not. The platform will ask for a short video of turning your head in different directions. The company is promising that these video selfies will not be stored in the backend and will be deleted in 30 days.

“We need a short video of turning your head in different directions. This helps us confirm that you’re a real person and confirm your identity,” Instagram said. In addition to this, the video selfies that you will upload will never be shown on the platform, as per Instagram. The screenshots also show that the company is promising it will not collect biometric data nor use the company’s face recognition technology.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Instagram is trying this video selfie verification thing. The social media giant first released a similar type of security check feature back in August last year, but it was available only for a short span of time as the company witnessed some technical issues. It now seems that the issue has been resolved as the feature is now available for a lot of users, as per a report by XDA Developers.

The cited source suggested that Instagram isn’t asking for a video selfie verification to all the existing accounts for now and the new accounts are reportedly getting a prompt to verify their identity via a short selfie video clip.

