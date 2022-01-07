scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
Instagram now lets you sort your feed in 3 ways: Here’s how each option works

Instagram: Here's what each of the new feed-sorting methods mean.

January 7, 2022 10:46:03 am
Instagram had earlier announced that the app will be bringing back its classic chronological feed this year. Now, it seems the ability to customise how you see your Instagram timeline is finally here. The social media platform is now rolling out a new setting that will allow users to choose what is shown on their feeds.

This includes the order of the posts you see as well as simply not seeing posts from accounts you don’t particularly like. Instagram head recently Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to announce the same. Check it out below.

Instagram feed sorting: What do the new options mean?

Instagram users will now have three options to sort their feed. This includes Home, Favorites, and Following. Here is what each of them means and how they will affect your feed.

Home: The ‘Home’ sort is the sort that you have been using until now. It is AI-based and will let the Instagram algorithms decide the order of the posts you see. The default option which is Home will also now show more posts from accounts that you do not follow, as Mosseri mentions in the video. So get ready to watch content from accounts that you might not be following.

Favourites: The ‘Favourites’ setting will only show posts from the accounts that you have marked favourite (or starred accounts). This will let you easily avoid posts from accounts that you may not really care about.

Following: The ‘Following’ sort will sort posts from all accounts that you follow in chronological order. Unlike the Home sort, the Following sort will only include posts from accounts you follow. No algorithms, no suggestions from accounts you don’t follow.

The new feature will be rolling out to all Instagram users gradually, so don’t expect to get it at once. However, when the next update arrives, you should finally be able to set your feed the way you want.

