Instagram now lets you post photos and videos from web version

Instagram has finally added the ability to post photos or videos using the web version. The feature, which was first spotted by Engadget, is now visible to everyone around the world. This feature could be useful to those who edit photos on their PC and upload highly processed images.

You now won’t be required to transfer your images to your smartphone and you can easily upload them on Instagram, directly from your computer. Instagram previously allowed users to explore feed on the web version. Besides, you can also access all your Instagram messages and everything from your PC.

The social network was for years a phone-only app, and the Facebook-owned company is now giving users even more reasons to stay hooked to this app. You can simply search Instagram on a browser, log in and start uploading content by clicking on the “+” icon.

The cited source also reported that the company has rolled out some of the features for the mobile users too. There is a Collabs test feature, which allows two people to co-author posts and Reels. For this, one just need to invite someone else from the tagging screen to involve a person.

This way, followers for both users will be able to see the post. This feature could help increase the number of followers. Those who are using this feature will also see that Instagram even displays the same views, likes and comments for both creators or authors.

Engadget also suggested that Instagram will let you “start nonprofit fundraisers right from the new post button.” One will also now see new music-driven Reels effects starting today. These include Superbeat, which basically adds special effects in sync with the beat. There will also be Dynamic Lyrics, which adds 3D lyrics that flow with the track.