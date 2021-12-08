Instagram now lets you customise text, colour for Link Stickers in stories

Instagram recently introduced its Link Sticker feature that allowed users to add links to their Instagram stories. However, as useful as the feature was, the text itself had no customisation, which often made the links stand out from other elements in stories where text, images and the background could be customised exactly as the user wanted.

However, Instagram has now rectified this by adding support for custom text and colour options to the Link Sticker feature. The feature, as the name suggests, allows users to customise the text in their Link Sticker URL.

While the feature had been present for verified users and accounts with a large number of followers before, it is now rolling out to everyone. Instagram announced the same in a tweet that you can check out below.

Heads up — you can now customize the text and color of your links in Stories. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3THDTw3QrG — Instagram (@instagram) December 6, 2021

Instagram Link Stickers: What is it and who is it for?

Instagram Link Stickers is the app’s successor to the popular “swipe-up” stories feature which allowed select users and pages to allow adding links in their stories, that viewers could open by simply swiping up on the story.

Now, users can simply insert link stickers in their stories, similar to normal stickers. Users can then insert their choice of URL inside the sticker. This allows viewers to simply click on the story to follow the link, making it even simpler than the previous swipe-up action. The feature became available to all Instagram users in October earlier this year.

Instagram: How to add links to your Stories

Step 1: First, capture or upload content to your Story on Instagram.

Step 2: Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar.

Step 3: You now need to tap on the “Link” sticker to add your desired link. After this, you will have to tap again on the “Done” button.

Step 4: You can place the sticker anywhere on your Story and tap on the sticker as well to customise it.