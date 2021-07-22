Instagram now automatically translate text in Stories: All you need to know

Instagram has announced a new feature via its own platform. The company is adding a new option, which automatically translates text in Stories. The popular video and photo-sharing app already offers the feature to translate text in posts and captions, and the company is now adding this feature to Stories too.

This will make it easier for users to share Stories with international audiences as well. Now, whenever you are checking out a story post, the app will display a “See Translation” option on the top left of the screen after detecting a foreign language in the post, as per a report by The Verge. If users want to see a translation of any story, then they can tap on it.

✨ Nuevo: traducciones de texto en tus historias 🤩 नया: Stories में टेक्स्ट ट्रांसलेशन ⭐️ Novo: tradução de texto no Stories 💫 New：ストーリーズのテキスト翻訳 🌟 New: text translations in Stories pic.twitter.com/dMPgIXrsub — Instagram (@instagram) July 21, 2021

The cited source noted that the new feature can only translate text in Stories. Instagram says this feature isn’t available for audio translation “at this time.” The new text translation feature for Stories will be made available globally, and it currently offers support for 90 languages, including Arabic, Hindi, Japanese, Portuguese and more.

Currently, all the captions and comments on posts in Feed, as well as the intro on your profile, are automatically translated based on the language in which they occur. They are translated by the language setting of the person who is viewing it. If a translation is available in your language, you can tap View translation below the text to see the translation.

Also Read | Instagram adds a new Sensitive Content Control option: Check details

Besides, just yesterday, Facebook added a new feature to Instagram, which lets you control how much potential sensitive content shows up in your Instagram Explore tab. This feature will benefit those who want to see more or fewer types of sensitive content, which “could potentially be upsetting to some people.”

The company says sensitive content could include “posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent” or promote things like tobacco or pharmaceutical use. You will find this feature in the Profile, Settings menu > Account. Here, you will see the “Sensitive Content Control” option.