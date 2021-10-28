Instagram now allows anyone to share links in Stories, here’s how

Instagram is now expanding the ability to add links in Stories to all accounts. The feature was previously only available for those who had a certain number of followers. It was also limited to verified accounts.

“Over the years, businesses, creators and change-makers have shown how sharing resources and information can inspire their communities. From organizing and educating around equity, social justice and mental well-being to showcasing new product drops to customers, link sharing is helpful in many ways — so now we’re giving access to everyone,” the company said.

One can use the Link sticker to add a link to their Instagram Stories. When your contact tap on that sticker, they’ll be redirected to the linked site or page. If you want to add a Link sticker, then follow the steps below.

Instagram: How to add links to your Stories

Step 1: First, capture or upload content to your Story on Instagram.

Step 2: Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar.

Step 3: You now need to tap on the “Link” sticker to add your desired link. After this, you will have to tap again on the “Done” button.

Step 4: You can place the sticker anywhere on your Story and tap on the sticker as well to see colour variations.

Instagram has confirmed in its latest blog post that it has already started working on ways to customize the sticker to offer users more clarity on what someone will see when they tap your link.

Besides, Instagram has also announced that new accounts and the users that repeatedly share things like hate speech and misinformation, or other content that violates our Community Guidelines will not have access to the Link sticker.