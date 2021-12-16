Instagram may soon stop cutting longer video stories

One of Instagram’s shortcomings while posting video stories so far has been the time limit on clips. Clips longer than 15 seconds are automatically split into multiple adjacent stories. However, it now seems the platform is trying to change that time limit and bring it up to 60 seconds, allowing clips of up to a whole minute to be uploaded to stories as a single file.

As noted by Twitter user Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra), Instagram is currently notifying the select group of people who have received the upgrade about the change. The addition will help Instagram one-up rival apps like Snapchat, which also doesn’t let users post or send longer clips via the platform as a single upload.

Instagram is testing longer stories segments of up-to 60 seconds Spotted by @yousufortaccom in Turkey pic.twitter.com/6LJ2Rjqbpz — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 15, 2021

The step is the latest move in Instagram focusing more on videos than pictures, following the addition of the popular ‘Reels’ feature, and other video additions like the recently introduced Reels Visual Reply feature that lets anyone reply to comments on their Reels with another Reel.

However, moving up the timer to 60 seconds is not the only new addition. The platform is also using a new interface when creating a story to post. This new interface makes adding elements like the location or tags to other accounts much easier than before.

We still don’t know if the feature will get a wider rollout in other regions as it is still technically in its testing phase. However, if we do, users will likely see it added with a new update to Instagram, which again, will be downloadable from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.