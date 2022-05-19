scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Instagram may soon show just three stories, hide rest behind a ‘Show All’ button

Instagram is acting on story-spam by showing just three stories and hiding the rest behind a ‘show all’ button. 

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 19, 2022 11:36:15 am
Instagram, Instagram news, Instagram storiesSpamming Instagram stories may not be a good idea anymore. (Image Source: Reuters)

Instagram’s stories is perhaps one of the app’s most used features along with Reels. However, despite the whole point of Stories being to tell your followers what you’ve been up to all day, some people abuse the feature and spam many stories with every teeny tiny update from their day-to-day lives.

This can be a pain through go through if you’re tapping through all your friend’s Stories to see what’s going on, only to find that the Stories of that one user just won’t end. However, Instagram has begun taking care of this with a new ‘Show all’ button.

Also Read |Twitter now has exclusive Spaces, only for Super Followers

With the new feature, if a user posts too many stories, viewers will only see the first three of the lot and the rest will be hidden. Those interested in watching the full platter will be able to do so by clicking on a new ‘Show all’ button, or else they will simply land on the next Instagram user’s Stories.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Brazilian Twitter user Phil Ricelle (@philricele) showed the new feature in action in a recent tweet. Check it out below.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

The feature seems to be rolling out only to select Brazilian users, suggesting that the new implementation is simply being tested right now. Once Instagram gets a positive feedback, if that happens, we can expect to see the change roll out to more regions including India.

If the feature rolls out to all users, users and especially creators will have to be careful about the first three stories they put up, and we may see new strategies that pull in people from the first three stories to the other ones via the ‘Show all’ button.

As of right now, Instagram users can post up to 100 stories in a row. Whether that limit itself will change with the implementation of the ‘Show all’ button, remains to be seen.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement