Instagram may soon pay those who create Reels: All you need to know

Instagram introduced Reels to offer users a good alternative to TikTok and now, it seems the company wants to give users one more reason to start using it. The Facebook-owned company is working on a “Bonuses” feature, which will allow the creators to earn money by making Reels.

The feature was first spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi. One of the screenshots shared by the developer confirms that the “Bonuses” option will be available for creators, and not for regular users. The screenshots also suggest that the creators will get paid whenever they upload new Reels.

The company is yet to reveal the criteria for it, but the rumour mill suggests that the monetisation option will be accessible to those who have good upload volume or audience engagement metrics.

There will likely be some “Bonus thresholds,” which users will have to reach to earn money from their Reels. The screenshots even indicate that one will be able to track their earning progress too. Instagram will also keep adding new earning opportunities as the company asks creators to keep an eye out for them.

It is important to note that this is feature is still under development and Instagram is yet to officially confirm its existence. It seems that the company will soon launch it as a new “Insights” feature was recently added to offer Reels users a better clarity on their performance. The feature is available for Reels and Live Reels.

For Reels, Instagram will be showing new metrics including Plays, Accounts Reached, Likes, Comments, Saves, and Shares. For Live, users will get data on Accounts Reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares. The company will also be including these metrics in Account Insights to offer a broader picture of how Reels and Live shape an account’s performance.

A creator will require this feature to perform better and avail bonuses from Instagram. “We know that understanding more about how content is being distributed is important, so we’ve built new breakdowns that provide transparency into which types of accounts you’re reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving Reach,” the company said.