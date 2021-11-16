Instagram may soon allow users to set moderators on live videos, like stories

Instagram has been adding more features to its video functionalities for a while and now we have a first look at what could be the next big addition to Instagram live videos. The platform will apparently be adding the ability for users to set moderators to live videos.

A new leak by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) on Twitter suggests that users who go live on video on the platform will now have the ability to set a moderator for the session. The moderator will be allowed to manage comments for the duration of that session.

Check out the tweet below.

ℹ️ #Instagram will allow you to add only one moderator to the live video. pic.twitter.com/KasM5jrLQG — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 13, 2021

The tweets also suggest that Instagram will as of now allow users to set only one moderator from those who have already joined the session. Both, the user going live and the user being set as a moderator will need to be on the latest update to make use of the new feature.

ℹ️ Obviously you will need the latest update to be able to be added as a moderator. pic.twitter.com/gMWRqWEPGx — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 13, 2021

The feature could be a great addition to people who hold live video sessions in front of large audiences, where comments can get hard to manage for the person who is going live. It could also be super handy for celebrities who often have public profiles, where the live streams are accessible to practically every Instagram user, including those who may want to post vulgar, discouraging or other mischievous messages.

Users may soon be able to ‘like’ stories

Instagram is also testing the ability to ‘like’ stories. Users will soon be able to hit a separate like button on a story that piques their interest. Here’s how the feature could look. Stories has become one of the most popular feature for Instagram, driving a large chunk of the daily engagement.

#Instagram continues to work on the ability to like a Story 👀 Here’s what the ❤ will look like in the viewer list 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/DMcUdpTk7N — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 14, 2021

The likes will reportedly show up in a separate section and this should stop the platform from clubbing story reactions with DMs (direct messages), something that a lot of Instagram users find annoying.