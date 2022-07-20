scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Instagram launches Maps to help users find popular locations and businesses

Instagram has launched a new searchable Maps feature that is aimed at making it easier for users to find locations and businesses to get discovered.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
July 20, 2022 5:52:31 pm
Instagram Maps was launched in Japan a year ago but it is now being rolled out globally. (Image credit: Instagram)

Instagram is rolling out a new Maps experience that will allow people to discover popularly tagged locations around them. Users can use the feature to filter locations by specific categories such as restaurants, cafes, and beauty salons. This feature was launched in Japan a year ago and is being rolled out globally starting today.

The searchable Maps feature is aimed at helping users discover popular locations nearby through tagged posts, Stories, and guides shared by other users. Users can find relevant locations on the map when searching with certain hashtags.

Instagram Maps is also aimed at helping businesses get discovered. A Meta-commissioned online survey found that 96 per cent of respondents said they discover brands and products online. Here is how you can make use of Instagram Maps.

How to use Instagram Maps to find new places

You can discover new places by tapping location tags in the Feed or Stories content. You can also search for the name of a city or neighbourhood in Explore.

Hashtag search is also available for local hashtags. For example, you can search for “#newdelhi”. The previous stories you have posted with a location sticker can be viewed through the map in your Stories archive

How to use Instagram Maps to research a location

Instagram maps can be used to browse through recent stories, top posts, and relevant guides to tagged locations. Further, you can also filter by location categories to narrow your search.

How you use Instagram Maps to plan visits

You can use Instagram Maps to save locations to a collection so that you can plan to visit them sometime in the future. Locations can also be shared with friends and groups via direct messages.

How to contribute to Instagram Maps

All you need to do is use location tags or stickers in your content and it will appear on the map if your profile is public.

