Instagram feed too crowded? Well, there’s a better way to manage it now

Instagram is bringing some clarity to the user feed. If you were starting to get bored with your Instagram Feed and seeing posts from influencers or friends you didn’t really want to interact with, don’t worry. There’s now an easy way to curate and tighten that Feed. The problem has been solved as the app will now allow a better way to manage how accounts appear in your Instagram feed.

Instagram will now show users accounts that they interact with the most on top. Facebook already has an option for letting users prioritise who they see first in their News Feed, and Instagram has adopted what looks like a similar approach. For those who wanted tighter control over their Instagram Feed, this new way could help curate that more easily.

The Instagram Feed will now have an option to Manage your lists. Users will be able to see which accounts they interact with the most, and the ones they interact with the least. So you could choose to mute accounts you interact with the least, instead of unfollowing everyone. Further, Instagram will also let users sort accounts from earliest to the latest one they followed.

How to manage Instagram list?

Just go to your profile page on Instagram. Tap on following.

Here you will see Categories appearing right on top. Instagram shows the Least Interacted with Accounts on top. There’s also a Most Shown on the Feed below this.

You can tap on the ‘Least interacted with’ list and then go through each individual account to decide whether you want to continue following them or not.

Or you can tap the three dots symbol next to the Following button, and choose to Mute the account.

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

When you tap on the Mute option, you can decide whether to Mute just their posts or their Stories. You can toggle on mute for both. Instagram says it will not tell a user that you have muted them.

If you don’t want to Mute these accounts, you can also turn off notifications for them, by tapping on Manage notifications. Notifications can be managed for Posts, IGTV, and Live Videos.

You can also sort through the Instagram List based on Default, Date Followed: Latest, Date Followed Earliest.

