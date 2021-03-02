Instagram introduces Live Rooms: How to go live with up to four people

Instagram has announced Live Rooms which will give the user ability to add up to four people to a live broadcast. Previously, only one user could join the other on Instagram Live. Live broadcasts on Instagram was one of the most used features by users during the Covid-19 pandemic when everyone was stuck at home. Celebrities used this feature to chat with other celebrities or news personnel to go live and address their fans.

“We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities – start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends,” Instagram said in a blogpost.

In addition, Instagram Live users can purchase badges for the creators to support them. As live viewers will be able to buy badges for hosts, this could also lead to virtual fundraisers. Instagram says that in the coming few months it will also be introducing controls for moderators which will help them conduct live sessions better.

Adding people in a live (Image: Instagram blog) Adding people in a live (Image: Instagram blog)

How to start a Live Room

On the Instagram app, swipe left and tap on the Live camera option. You can give a title to the live broadcast and give badges to the people who will be joining the session. The broadcaster will remain at the top of the screen. Three more people can be added either one by one or at once. Instagram also gives the option to add a guest later. The company says that going live together will also help them reach a larger audience as all of their followers will be notified.