Instagram limits the reach for AI influencers without ‘AI labels’

Instagram is going hard on fake influencers who pretend to be real people. The platform said Tuesday that it is changing how it labels AI-generated profiles and will start limiting the reach of accounts that feature AI-generated people without disclosing it.

In a blog post titled “Bringing More Transparency to AI-Generated Profiles on Instagram,” the Meta-owned social network said its goal is to let users know when they are seeing an AI-generated profile rather than a human one. Earlier, some of these accounts carried an “AI creator” label, which could easily be mistaken for a human who uses AI to create content. Not anymore.