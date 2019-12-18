Instagram’s new Layout feature lets users add up to six photos in a story: How it works

Instagram introduces new layout feature that will be available for all users very soon. Instagram introduces new layout feature that will be available for all users very soon.

Instagram brings new features for its users almost every other day. Recently, Instagram also got launched a new logo for the platform with Facebook mentioned on it. After introducing a safety feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to flag offensive captions, the Facebook owned photo sharing application announces yet another new feature on Tuesday and this time it is related to Instagram stories. The new feature is called Instagram Layout.

The new Instagram Layout works as a collage. The feature basically allows Instagram users to add more than one picture in a single story, which wasn’t possible earlier. Until now, users could add only one photo in a story and to share more pictures they had to post more stories. With the Instagram Layout coming in, users will now be able to add up to six pictures in one single story. For instance, users will now able to share all their party pictures in one story and instead of sharing separate stories. So, how does the Instagram Layout feature works? Let’s check out.

How Instagram Layout feature works

The process is very easy and simple. Before starting, users should first update the app to the latest version in order to get the Layout feature on the Instagram app.

After updating the application, users should click on ‘Your story’ option to create a new story.

Users will then need to slide upwards from the bottom and select the ‘Layout’ option, it looks like a collage. ‘Layout’ will be available next to other options like Superzoom and Boomerang.

This is how the feature works (Image: Instagram)

There are several layout options available and users can select the one best suited for them.

Add pictures. As mentioned before, the Layout feature allows users to add up to just six photos. So, to add more than six pictures users will create a new story.

After adding the pictures, click on ‘Send’ option to share the post with the followers.

Currently, the feature is available only for select users, while other users will get it very soon. Instagram has confirmed that the Layout feature has already started rolling out to users, both Android and iOS, and will be available for everyone globally very soon.

