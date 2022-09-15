Instagram launches Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India

Instagram has today rolled out its new Parental Supervision tools in India that let parents control how their kids use the platform, while keeping a tab on usage and being notified in case of trouble.The platform is also introducing a Family Center where parents and guardians can access supervision tools and resources from experts. Here’s all you need to know about the new changes.

Parental Supervision Controls

The new supervision tools on Instagram will allow parents to supervise elements like how much time their kid spends on the platform. The tools will also enable them to set limits, as well as schedule breaks throughout the day.

Parents will also now be able to view what accounts their kid follows as well as accounts that follow their young ones. This lets them keep tabs on who their kids connect with on the platform.

Parents will also now be notified when a kid blocks an account on the platform so there can be discussions on the matter in case the child needs help.

“Meta has been working closely with experts, parents, guardians and young people from India, to understand the needs of parents and young people. One of the biggest needs continues to be tools and resources to educate parents about digital services,” Instagram said in a press release. The company will also be working with Kidsstoppress.com to engage with parents and spread awareness of the tools.

To initiate supervision, parents and guardians will be able to send supervision invitations to their kids’ accounts. Instagram has also said that more features will be added to the platform over time.

Family Center

Instagram also announced Family Center, an education hub where parents and guardians can access resources from experts via helpful articles, videos and tips. These will cover topics like how to talk to young people about social media. Among the resources will also be video tutorials on using the new Supervision Tools on the platform.