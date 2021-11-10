Instagram launches new campaigns to help young people be safe online

Instagram has announced new campaigns to spread awareness about the safety features, and the “legal rights and protections” that are available on the platform. These campaigns will also feature a diverse set of creators, who will be appearing in multilingual content, to help young people across the country.

“We wanted to create awareness locally about the way our community can feel safe online. With ‘Safe Stree’ and ‘My Kanoon’, we’re respectively doing that, by scaling awareness about our safety features, and informing young people about the rights and protections available to them under the law,” Madhu Sirohi, Head of Policy Programs and Outreach, Facebook India said.

‘Safe Stree’ campaign

In partnership with Yuvaa, a platform to understand women’s rights and laws, Instagram has launched a ‘Safe Stree’ campaign to challenge gender stereotypes and create a safer and kinder online space for women. This campaign will last for a month and will unfold in two parts.

The social media platform will first run a six-part training program for creators on ways to build more inclusive spaces online. It will then upload a content series on Reels, which will highlight safety features that are available for women on Instagram.

A total of 30 reels would be published in this series, by a diverse set of six creators, including Amritha Suressh, Poornima Ravi, Antara Naina Roy Majumder, Tanya Appachu, Maitrayanee Mahanta, and Samruddhi Patil in their own native languages. This will go live via the respective creators’ Instagram accounts.

‘My Kanoon’ campaign

In partnership with Nyayaa, and We The Young, Instagram will also be running a ‘My Kanoon’ campaign to “simplify and explain the laws to young people.” This will help users offer Instagram’s safety controls, and their caregivers to make informed legal action and interact with justice systems.

This campaign will last for about three months and there will be over 50 pieces of short and long-form content by young content creators, on topics ranging from online violence, bullying, and harassment, child sexual abuse, and children in conflict with the Law.