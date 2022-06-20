Instagram launches ‘1 Minute Music’ pop-up to create music videos on Reels

Instagram has announced a series of 1 Minute Music pop-ups as it teams up with creators and artists to help them reimagine music videos with the Reels format. As part of the initiative, a select set of artistes will launch original music and music videos shot at the pop-up, which is being hosted at the company’s Gurugram office. Instagram will help these artistes with the setup, videographers, etc, to create these one-minute videos.

The first pop-up in the series was launched by the cast of the upcoming Bollywood movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which included actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

“The pop-up has been contextualised by the ‘1 Minute Music’ and therefore it’s a part of it. The short-form video format is something which has got the fancy of creators as well as fans. What we saw in the music is that increasingly, the artists are getting discovered on Reels, labels have also started to launch music on Reels,” Paras Sharma, Director, ​​Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), told indianexpress.com.

The ‘1 Minute Music’ track is a part of Instagram’s Reels feature, which was launched in May this year. This includes a set of music tracks and videos, exclusively available on its platform from over 200 artists including the likes of Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Anirudh and GV Prakaash Kumar. The pop-up is now an effort to push this music further, with video content. “We’ll pair established artistes, get emerging artistes, get some of the best videographers and help create music video experiences,” Sharma added. The company plans to bring the pop-up concept to other cities as well and said it won’t limit itself to just metros as artists from across the country have seen growth on the platform.

According to Kabeer Kathpalia — the composer of the movie Gehraiyaan — there’s a challenge when it comes to telling the story in a 1 minute song. “It allows you to do things that you couldn’t do in a full three minutes song per se because you’re basically giving the hook and just a little bit around it. So it’s, it’s an interesting challenge to try and engage someone for one minute and have recall value in that one minute,” he told indianexpress.com. Kabeer is also creating a video for the pop-up.

The challenge is something that also intrigues singer Lotika Jha, who is partnering with Kathpalia at the pop-up. “With the one minute track what I found was there’s a lot more room to experiment. I quite enjoy one minute tracks. Now I feel like it also leaves you wanting more which keeps getting your audience back again. So that’s just a plus point,” she said.

On the last day of the Pop-up on June 21, the music videos will be released. The songs will be available to use in the #1MinMusic playlist, in the Reels audio library.